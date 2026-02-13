Witness says Canada shooter attacked school for chilling reason
- A witness of the horrific school shooting in Canada says the shooter, named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, may have come to the school to “finish off” her family.
- Van Rootselaar, 18, fatally shot her mother and step-brother before entering a secondary school in Tumbler Ridge, police said. She opened fire again, killing five students and a teacher before taking her own life.
- Police have not yet determined a motive for the attack but a 17-year-old who was inside the school told The Telegraph that Van Rootselaar’s younger brother and sister were fellow students, and that her brother was in school when gunfire erupted. “I am positive he went to finish off his family,” he said, referring to the suspect who was transgender.
- Another Tumbler Ridge resident reported hearing the same claims, though they could not corroborate them. Van Rootselaar’s relatives at the school were not among the victims who died.
- “We don’t have an idea yet as to motive,” Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday. “It is something that we are certainly passionately pursuing.”
