Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How Canada is preparing for Trump leading a hypothetical US military invasion

Carney receives standing ovation after warning of global 'rupture' amid Trump tensions
  • The Canadian military is, for the first time in over a century, modelling its response to a hypothetical invasion by the United States.
  • This theoretical exercise stems from rising tensions between the US administration and NATO allies, alongside the US leader's past remarks about acquiring Canada and Greenland.
  • Canada's strategy involves unconventional warfare tactics such as sabotage, ambushes, and drone warfare, as well as seeking aid from European allies.
  • Officials emphasise that the model is purely precautionary and a US invasion is unlikely, but it underscores a significant deterioration in relations between the two nations.
  • The US leader's actions have prompted NATO partners, including France and Germany, to deploy troops to Greenland, with Canada also considering dispatching forces.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in