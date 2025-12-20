Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The canary rockfish that could break state and world records

Janie Har
Mendocino County fisherman Brendan Walsh, with a 10.25 lbs. canary rockfish
Mendocino County fisherman Brendan Walsh, with a 10.25 lbs. canary rockfish (Deidre Lamb via AP)
  • Mendocino County fisherman Brendan Walsh caught a canary rockfish, which he says weighed in at 10.25 pounds (4.65 kilograms) off the coast of Albion, north of San Francisco.
  • The catch, made on a Tuesday, could potentially break both state and world records.
  • The current California state record for a canary rockfish is 9 pounds, while the world record, set in 1986, stands at 10 pounds.
  • Walsh has submitted documentation of his catch to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the International Game Fish Association for verification.
  • After ensuring all necessary measurements and paperwork were completed, the record-contending fish was fried with garlic and butter and eaten.
