The canary rockfish that could break state and world records
- Mendocino County fisherman Brendan Walsh caught a canary rockfish, which he says weighed in at 10.25 pounds (4.65 kilograms) off the coast of Albion, north of San Francisco.
- The catch, made on a Tuesday, could potentially break both state and world records.
- The current California state record for a canary rockfish is 9 pounds, while the world record, set in 1986, stands at 10 pounds.
- Walsh has submitted documentation of his catch to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the International Game Fish Association for verification.
- After ensuring all necessary measurements and paperwork were completed, the record-contending fish was fried with garlic and butter and eaten.