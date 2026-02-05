Warning over deadly stomach bug linked to holiday hotspot
- The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a warning linking more than 150 cases of Shigella and Salmonella among British holidaymakers to travel to Cape Verde.
- Since October 1, 95 per cent of 118 Shigella cases in the UK, as well as 43 Salmonella cases, have been traced back to the popular winter sun destination, particularly the Santa Maria and Boa Vista regions.
- Six British individuals have died after contracting severe gastric illnesses while on holiday in Cape Verde, with law firm Irwin Mitchell representing their families and more than 1,500 other affected holidaymakers.
- A UKHSA study identified local swimming pools, water quality, poor sanitary conditions, hotel buffets, and excursions as potential risk factors for these infections.
- Travellers are advised by the UKHSA to practise good hand hygiene, stay hydrated, and choose freshly prepared, hot food, bottled water, and peelable fruit to minimise infection risks.
