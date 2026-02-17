Man arrested for charging US Capitol with loaded shotgun
- An 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday after rushing the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. with a loaded shotgun, police say.
- He was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, and also had additional ammunition on him.
- A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were discovered in his vehicle, a Mercedes SUV, which he had parked nearby, police said.
- Capitol Police caught the man on the west side of the building, with Chief Michael Sullivan praising the quick response.
- His motive remains under investigation, including whether members of Congress, who are currently not in session, were the intended target.
