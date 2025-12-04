Capitol riot mystery cracked as pipe bomb suspect is finally arrested
- A suspect has been arrested by the FBI in connection with pipe bombs placed in Washington D.C. on the eve of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
- The bombs were discovered near the Democratic and Republican national committees on January 5, 2021, and were described as "viable" and capable of causing serious injury or death.
- The arrest follows an almost five-year investigation, during which the FBI offered a $500,000 reward and released surveillance footage of a suspect.
- The person in the surveillance footage was described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and distinctive Nike Air Max Speed Turf Shoes.
- The delay in an arrest added fuel to the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the violent insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters.