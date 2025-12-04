Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Capitol riot mystery cracked as pipe bomb suspect is finally arrested

Suspect plants 'pipe bombs' near DNC day before Capitol riots
  • A suspect has been arrested by the FBI in connection with pipe bombs placed in Washington D.C. on the eve of the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot.
  • The bombs were discovered near the Democratic and Republican national committees on January 5, 2021, and were described as "viable" and capable of causing serious injury or death.
  • The arrest follows an almost five-year investigation, during which the FBI offered a $500,000 reward and released surveillance footage of a suspect.
  • The person in the surveillance footage was described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, and distinctive Nike Air Max Speed Turf Shoes.
  • The delay in an arrest added fuel to the numerous conspiracy theories surrounding the violent insurrection at the Capitol by Trump supporters.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in