Motorists face ‘unnecessary barriers’ while paying for car parking
- A new study commissioned by the RAC reveals that nearly three-quarters of UK drivers using mobile applications for parking encounter significant problems.
- Common issues cited by app users include a lack of mobile signal (70 per cent), the app failing to recognise the car park (36 per cent), and the application crashing (35 per cent).
- Despite councils removing traditional payment machines, most drivers prefer bank/contactless cards (46 per cent) or cash (33 per cent) over apps (30 per cent).
- The RAC is urging parking operators to ensure at least two different payment methods are available, stating that no one should be forced to use an app.
- The Government has launched the National Parking Platform, currently used by 10 local authorities, to enable drivers to pay for parking across participating car parks using their preferred app.