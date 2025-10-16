Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

SUV drivers could soon be charged more to park

Cardiff Council is proposing to introduce higher parking charges for large vehicles
Cardiff Council is proposing to introduce higher parking charges for large vehicles (Getty/iStock)
  • Cardiff Council is proposing to introduce higher parking charges for large vehicles, such as 4x4s and SUVs, making it potentially the first UK authority to do so.
  • The plan involves increasing the cost of parking permits for vehicles weighing over 2,400kg.
  • These changes are anticipated to be approved on Thursday as part of a new parking policy designed to reduce congestion and improve air quality.
  • A council report justifies the surcharge by stating that large SUVs are “more polluting, more expensive and more dangerous”.
  • The initiative aims to discourage the purchase of larger vehicles, addressing concerns about road danger, carbon emissions, air pollution, and traffic congestion.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in