Man arrested for stealing back cars he sold on Facebook Marketplace

Car thieves caught hiding in hot tub after luxury vehicle theft crime spree
  • Mamadou Diallo, 24, from Kansas City, has been arrested and charged with repeatedly selling the same two cars on Facebook Marketplace before stealing them back.
  • Diallo, who allegedly used the alias YabebaI Cherinet, faces six counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and eight counts of forgery.
  • The scam involved selling a 2013 grey Honda Civic or a 2013 brown Buick Verano, with buyers paying cash and receiving seemingly legitimate documents, only for the vehicles to be stolen back, often within 24 hours.
  • Victims identified Diallo in police line-ups, and one woman captured CCTV footage of him stealing a car back just hours after she had purchased it.
  • The total losses from the scam are estimated at $24,000, and Diallo is currently being held in custody on a $30,000 bond with a bond-review hearing scheduled for January 27.
