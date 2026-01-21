Man arrested for stealing back cars he sold on Facebook Marketplace
- Mamadou Diallo, 24, from Kansas City, has been arrested and charged with repeatedly selling the same two cars on Facebook Marketplace before stealing them back.
- Diallo, who allegedly used the alias YabebaI Cherinet, faces six counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and eight counts of forgery.
- The scam involved selling a 2013 grey Honda Civic or a 2013 brown Buick Verano, with buyers paying cash and receiving seemingly legitimate documents, only for the vehicles to be stolen back, often within 24 hours.
- Victims identified Diallo in police line-ups, and one woman captured CCTV footage of him stealing a car back just hours after she had purchased it.
- The total losses from the scam are estimated at $24,000, and Diallo is currently being held in custody on a $30,000 bond with a bond-review hearing scheduled for January 27.