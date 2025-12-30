Hidden ‘killer’ of fuel poverty crisis revealed
- New research indicates that households residing in cold and damp homes are over twice as likely to experience dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.
- Experts highlight a "deadly intersection" of fuel poverty, poor housing, and gas usage, with 18 per cent of those unable to heat their homes reporting carbon monoxide problems, compared to 7 per cent of UK adults overall.
- Vulnerable groups, including 18-34 year olds and families with children, face elevated risks, often due to living in older, poorly maintained properties or a reluctance to report issues in rented accommodation.
- Almost one in three UK adults lack a working carbon monoxide detector, increasing the danger posed by this "silent killer" gas.
- The high cost of appliance maintenance and the tendency to block ventilation to conserve heat in fuel-poor homes are significant factors contributing to heightened carbon monoxide exposure, with government initiatives like Awaab's Law aiming to improve safety in social housing.