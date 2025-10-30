The UK Halloween event going viral for all the wrong reasons
- Parents have voiced significant disappointment with Cardiff's Halloween Festival, citing high entry fees and additional costs for individual activities inside the venue.
- Attendees described the event as “underwhelming” and a “waste of time”, with one family spending £90 on entry alone and further costs for activities like a £9 maze or £5 for arts and crafts.
- Complaints included a lack of Halloween theming, unfinished attractions, dirty conditions, expensive food, and a general 'minimal effort' in displays, drawing comparisons to the disastrous Willy Wonka experience.
- The festival, advertised as “South Wales’ Biggest Family Halloween Festival”, charges £53.50 for a family ticket, leading to frustration over the perceived poor value for money.
- Organisers of the Cardiff Halloween Festival acknowledged the feedback, attributing initial issues to “severe weather” before opening and stating they are working to enhance the experience.