The UK village that has endured 50 days of rain
- Cardinham, a village in Cornwall, has experienced 50 consecutive days of rain, receiving 441.4mm since 30 December and already surpassing its typical February rainfall.
- The prolonged deluge across the UK, particularly in the south-west, is attributed to low-pressure systems being blocked by a persistent high-pressure area over Scandinavia.
- Northern Ireland recorded its wettest January on record, with south-west England and the east of Scotland also experiencing unusually high rainfall for the month.
- The Environment Agency has issued 67 flood warnings and 169 flood alerts for England, while the UK Health Security Agency has a cold health alert in place for several regions.
- While Cardinham is still forecast to have rain, the Met Office suggests conditions may moderate, with periods of more settled weather interspersed with rain.
