Multiple flights cancelled across Caribbean after US military activity in Venezuela
- A US military operation leading to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro caused significant disruption to Caribbean air travel.
- Hundreds of flights across the eastern Caribbean were cancelled, with no aircraft reportedly crossing Venezuelan airspace on Saturday.
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) imposed restrictions, leading to widespread cancellations for destinations including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Aruba.
- Airlines such as JetBlue, United, Southwest, American, and Delta waived change fees and offered rebooking or refunds for affected passengers.
- Disruptions, attributed to a "security situation related to military activity" in Venezuela, are expected to persist for several days.