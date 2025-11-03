Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Carlos Mazón quits over mistakes handling deadly floods that devastated Valencia

'Terrified' Valencia flood victim shows scale of devastation
  • Carlos Mazón, the leader of Spain's Valencia region, has resigned following widespread criticism of his government's response to catastrophic flash floods in October 2024.
  • The floods resulted in 229 deaths and billions of euros in damage, leading to sustained public outcry and calls for Mazón's departure.
  • His administration faced heavy condemnation for issuing a flood alert hours after the disaster had begun and for his personal conduct during the emergency.
  • Mazón admitted to making mistakes, stating he would live with them, but denied any political calculation or bad faith in his actions.
  • He also criticised Spain's national government for perceived delays in recovery efforts, despite regional authorities being primarily responsible for civil protection.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in