Southeast Texas residents told to stay away from homes after 8-inch hole found in dam
- Residents in southeast Texas were evacuated after an eight-inch hole was discovered in the embankment of the Carter Lake dam near Camden.
- The evacuation began on Saturday night following a report of “rushing water leaking” from the dam, raising concerns about its structural integrity.
- Officials are urging approximately 20-30 affected households to remain away from their homes for up to three days while engineers assess the damage.
- Engineers are currently pumping water out of the lake to lower its level by about two feet, aiming for a clearer view of the extent of the damage.
- Emergency shelters have been established for displaced residents, and a flash flood warning remains in place until Monday evening, though no flooding has been reported so far.