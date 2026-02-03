Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Thieves smash Virgin Mary statue during Catholic school robbery

JD Vance suggests Catholic church helps immigrants to boost ‘bottom line’
  • A Catholic school in Long Beach, California, was robbed over the weekend, resulting in significant damage to religious artefacts and school property.
  • Thieves shattered a statue of the Virgin Mary and a picture of Pope Leo XIV, and ransacked the tabernacle, causing extensive destruction to the sanctuary.
  • The school community is shaken, with one parent expressing concern that the incident could be a hate crime, though students are praying for the perpetrators.
  • A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $60,000 to help the Holy Innocents Parish Catholic School cover the costs of repairs.
  • Police are investigating the burglary, with forensic teams finding traces of blood, and the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division has also opened an inquiry.
