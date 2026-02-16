Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

25-year CBP vet arrested for harboring undocumented migrant girlfriend

DOJ releases footage of Border Patrol shooting of Marimar Martinez in Chicago
  • Andres Wilkinson, a US Customs and Border Protection supervisor, has been arrested for allegedly shielding his undocumented migrant girlfriend, who is also reportedly listed as his niece.
  • Wilkinson, a 25-year veteran, was aware of her unlawful immigration status but maintained a romantic relationship, providing her with financial support and using his position to help her travel through checkpoints.
  • His own agency, the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, secretly observed the couple for months before her detention and his subsequent arrest.
  • The 52-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison and a potential $250,000 fine if convicted, with his arrest being touted as a success for a nationwide immigration crackdown initiative.
  • The case has sparked outrage and comparisons to Nazi Germany’s Gestapo, while also highlighting broader concerns about the effectiveness and scope of immigration enforcement.
