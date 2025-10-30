Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

CBP phone searches at border rose 17 percent over past year

Kristi Noem praises local immigration enforcement
  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents significantly increased phone searches at the border this year, probing over 55,424 devices, a 17 percent rise.
  • Reports indicate some tourists were denied entry for having content critical of Donald Trump or JD Vance on their phones, raising concerns about stringent rules.
  • A French scientist was reportedly denied entry after border agents found messages expressing criticism of the Trump administration's research policy.
  • A Norwegian tourist claimed he was rejected over a meme of JD Vance, though CBP stated the denial was due to admitted drug use.
  • The aggressive increase in inspections and reported rejections has coincided with a 20 percent fall in tourism to the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, with European tourists also seeking alternative destinations.

