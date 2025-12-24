White House chief of staff says CBS News staffers should be fired over ‘revolt’
- CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled a 60 Minutes segment investigating the treatment of migrants in El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.
- Weiss reportedly requested numerous changes to the segment, including a new interview with Stephen Miller, citing a need to present the administration's argument.
- Miller, a White House Deputy Chief of Staff, called for the dismissal of any 60 Minutes staffers involved in a 'revolt' over the decision to pull the story.
- Journalist Sharyn Alfonsi, who produced the segment, criticized the move, stating that the administration's refusal to participate should not grant them a 'kill switch' for reporting.
- The pulled segment, which featured accounts of torture, beatings, and sexual abuse from deportees, was subsequently leaked online after airing on Canada’s Global Television Network.