Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

White House chief of staff says CBS News staffers should be fired over ‘revolt’

CBS Mornings airs report on Bari Weiss spiking a 60 Minutes story on CECOT
  • CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss pulled a 60 Minutes segment investigating the treatment of migrants in El Salvador's notorious CECOT prison.
  • Weiss reportedly requested numerous changes to the segment, including a new interview with Stephen Miller, citing a need to present the administration's argument.
  • Miller, a White House Deputy Chief of Staff, called for the dismissal of any 60 Minutes staffers involved in a 'revolt' over the decision to pull the story.
  • Journalist Sharyn Alfonsi, who produced the segment, criticized the move, stating that the administration's refusal to participate should not grant them a 'kill switch' for reporting.
  • The pulled segment, which featured accounts of torture, beatings, and sexual abuse from deportees, was subsequently leaked online after airing on Canada’s Global Television Network.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in