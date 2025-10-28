Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US media giant set to axe 1,000 jobs after controversial merger

John Oliver skewers Paramount for hiring 'irresponsible' Bari Weiss to run CBS News
  • Paramount Skydance plans to lay off approximately 1,000 employees this week, with another 1,000 expected to follow, as part of an ongoing restructuring.
  • These job cuts are a consequence of the entertainment company's controversial merger in August, which brought CBS News, MTV, and Paramount+ under the control of David Ellison.
  • The merger was preceded by Paramount paying President Donald Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit, a settlement critics described as “bribery” to secure regulatory approval.
  • Since the takeover, CBS News has faced criticism for a perceived shift in its editorial direction to the right, with new appointments including Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.
  • Paramount president Jeff Shell acknowledged the layoffs would be “painful” but stated they were necessary to avoid recurring quarterly job reductions.
