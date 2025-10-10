Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump praises ‘momentous’ deal ahead of Israel Hamas ceasefire

A woman walks past a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Jerusalem on October 10, 2025Getty Images)
A woman walks past a billboard depicting US President Donald Trump in Jerusalem on October 10, 2025Getty Images) (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has been agreed upon, marking the 'first phase' of a peace plan brokered by President Donald Trump's administration.
  • The agreement includes a pause in fighting in Gaza and the release of at least some hostages by Hamas, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.
  • President Donald Trump praised the 'momentous' deal, with the release of approximately 48 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive, anticipated early next week.
  • The breakthrough follows a weekslong diplomatic effort led by Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with crucial support from Arab and Muslim allies.
  • While the deal represents a significant turning point in the two-year-old conflict, major questions persist regarding Gaza's governance, reconstruction, and Hamas's disarmament.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in