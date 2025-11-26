Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Living in the spotlight could take years off a celebrity’s life

David Bowie's most iconic looks
  • A new study suggests that living in the public eye as a celebrity can shorten one's lifespan by approximately 4.6 years.
  • Published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health, the research analysed data from 648 singers, comparing famous artists with less famous counterparts.
  • The study found that famous singers had a 33 per cent higher mortality risk, living to an average age of 75 compared to 79 for less famous singers.
  • This increased mortality risk associated with fame is comparable to other recognised health threats, such as occasional smoking.
  • The elevated risk appears to emerge specifically after achieving fame, with solo artists facing a higher risk of early death than those in bands, possibly due to greater emotional strain and isolation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in