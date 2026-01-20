UK’s ‘stupid’ Chagos deal among reasons Trump says he wants to have Greenland
- Donald Trump has launched a strong attack on the UK's plan to cede the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, labelling it an act of "great stupidity".
- Writing on Truth Social, Trump argued the deal, which involves the vital US military base on Diego Garcia, creates national security concerns and underscores the need for the US to acquire Greenland.
- He expressed disbelief that the UK, a "brilliant" NATO ally, would consider giving away Diego Garcia "FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER".
- This criticism comes just a day after the UK Prime Minister called for calm among US and NATO allies amid rising tensions over Trump's ambitions for Greenland.
- Last year, Sir Keir Starmer agreed a controversial deal to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control of the UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, with the UK committing to annual payments of at least £120 million for 99 years.