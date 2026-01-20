Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK government hits back at Trump’s Chagos Islands deal criticism

Starmer formally announces deal to hand over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
  • The UK government has responded to criticism from Donald Trump regarding its decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.
  • Trump, writing on Truth Social, labelled the move an 'act of total weakness' and claimed it was done 'FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER'.
  • A government spokesperson defended the decision, stating it was necessary due to court rulings that threatened the operation of the Diego Garcia base.
  • The spokesperson highlighted that the deal has been publicly welcomed by the US, Australia, other Five Eyes allies, and key international partners including India, Japan and South Korea.
  • This contrasts with Trump's previous stance, as he reportedly told Sir Keir Starmer in February that he was 'inclined to go with your country' regarding the deal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in