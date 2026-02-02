Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chairs in viral photo of the Bidens and Carters auctioned for over $10k

The chairs, snapped up at auction by an avid collector of presidential memorabilia, sparked mirth and a wealth of Hobbit theories following a viral photo of the Bidens and Carters in 2021
The chairs, snapped up at auction by an avid collector of presidential memorabilia, sparked mirth and a wealth of Hobbit theories following a viral photo of the Bidens and Carters in 2021 (AP)
  • A pair of chairs, famously featured in a viral 2021 photo of Joe and Jill Biden with Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, sold at auction for nearly $11,000.
  • The chairs gained notoriety due to the photo's distorted perspective, which made the Bidens appear much larger than the Carters, leading to humorous 'Hobbit theories'.
  • Susan Tane, an avid collector of presidential memorabilia, purchased the chairs from Christie's auction house, intending to display them in her Manhattan apartment.
  • Photography experts suggest the unusual perspective in the original photo was likely caused by the use of a wide-angle lens in a confined space.
  • A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to The Carter Center, a non-profit organisation founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, as confirmed by their daughter, Amy Carter.
