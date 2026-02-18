Trump names 26-year-old aide to review ballroom construction project
- Donald Trump has appointed Chamberlain Harris, a 26-year-old with limited arts expertise, to the federal arts commission tasked with reviewing his White House ballroom plans.
- Harris, who previously served as “Receptionist of the United States” and managed Trump's presidential portrait project, is now among the youngest members of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts.
- Trump dismissed all previous members of the commission in October to install his own appointees, including his former ballroom architect, James C. McCrery II, who has recused himself from the ballroom review.
- The Commission of Fine Arts, alongside the National Capital Planning Commission, will oversee Trump's proposed $400 million, 89,000 square foot White House ballroom and an Arc de Triomphe-style arch.
- The ballroom project has faced controversy, including its increased cost from $200 million to $400 million, the demolition of the historic East Wing, and ethical concerns over seeking private donations.
