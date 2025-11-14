Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Horrific crimes of serial rapist thought to be one UK’s worst ever sex offenders

Chao Xu placed hidden cameras around his flat and workplace to film women
Chao Xu placed hidden cameras around his flat and workplace to film women (Metropolitan Police)
  • Chao Xu, a 33-year-old serial rapist, has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years for drugging, sexually assaulting and recording his victims.
  • Xu used hidden cameras in household items and at his workplace, and also engaged in 'upskirting' women at London Bridge underground station.
  • He targeted young Chinese students by hosting networking events, where he would spike their drinks with drugs like GHB and Scopolamine before assaulting them.
  • Xu pleaded guilty to 24 sexual offences against at least 12 victims over three years, though police suspect he may have hundreds more.
  • The Metropolitan Police have urged any potential victims to come forward, providing contact details for their ongoing investigation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in