Breakthrough paves the way for faster-charging batteries
- Researchers at MIT have made a discovery that could lead to significantly faster-charging electric vehicles and devices.
- The breakthrough relates to understanding 'coupled ion-electron transfer', a fundamental reaction in lithium-ion batteries where lithium ions move efficiently only when accompanied by electrons.
- The new theory provides a rational framework for battery design, moving away from the previous reliance on trial and error and an incomplete century-old equation.
- The team found that tweaking the liquid electrolyte inside a battery could dramatically improve charging speeds and reduce wear and tear, extending battery life.
- Published in the journal Science, the work offers manufacturers the theoretical understanding needed to design next-generation batteries more effectively.