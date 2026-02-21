Charles Bronson vows to expose ‘unlawful treatment’ at parole hearing
- Charles Bronson's plea for release is set to be considered at an oral hearing in the coming months, marking his ninth attempt for parole.
- The 73-year-old, who has spent most of the last 50 years in prison for a string of violent crimes, has vowed to “expose” his “unlawful sentence and treatment”.
- In an open letter to Sky News, Bronson claimed he is 23 years over his tariff, has been consistently denied progress, and is perpetually kept in solitary confinement.
- His lawyer, Gurdeep Singh, believes that with the right support, Bronson should be released to continue his charity work.
- Bronson, who received a discretionary life sentence in 2000, says he has changed, now finding solace in art and professing to be “anti-crime” and non-violent.
