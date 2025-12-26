Why Charles and William could make US trip next year
- King Charles and Prince William are reportedly planning separate visits to the United States in 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.
- Advanced discussions are underway for the King's trip, potentially in April, while Prince William is expected to visit during the Fifa World Cup later that year.
- These would be the first visits by a reigning British monarch since 2007 and coincide with ongoing UK-US trade deal negotiations.
- The UK is continuing efforts to finalise a trade deal with the US, following a reported pause in a tech partnership announced during President Donald Trump's state visit.
- Key sticking points in the trade talks include Britain's digital services tax and the sensitive issue of greater access to British markets for US farmers.