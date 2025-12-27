Charles and William plan separate US tours for historic anniversary
- King Charles and Prince William are reportedly planning separate visits to the United States in 2026, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of American independence.
- These potential royal engagements would mark the first visit by a reigning British monarch since 2007, with the King's trip possibly in April and Prince William's during the Fifa World Cup.
- The visits come as the UK continues efforts to finalise a trade deal with the US, following reports that Washington paused a tech partnership announced during President Donald Trump’s state visit.
- Negotiations for a wider trade deal have faced impediments, including Britain’s digital services tax and the sensitive issue of greater access to British markets for US farmers.
- The Royal Family has historically played a key role in the United Kingdom’s relationship with Mr Trump, who has previously expressed his admiration for them.