Teenager educated in UK among missing in Swiss ski resort fire
- A fire at a Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve resulted in 40 fatalities and 119 injuries.
- Charlotte Niddam, a 15-year-old former pupil of Immanuel College in Hertfordshire, is reported missing following the blaze.
- Her former school confirmed her disappearance and called for prayers, while pictures of her were shared on social media to aid the search.
- Among the injured were 71 Swiss, 14 French, and 11 Italian nationals, with a 17-year-old Italian golfer, Emanuele Galeppini, also listed as missing.
- Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, focusing on the venue's sound-muffling ceiling material, fire extinguishers, and escape routes.