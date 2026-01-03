Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Teenager educated in UK among missing in Swiss ski resort fire

Charlotte Niddam previously attended Immanuel College in Hertfordshire, according to multiple reports
Charlotte Niddam previously attended Immanuel College in Hertfordshire, according to multiple reports (Instagram/@cransmontana.avisderecherche)
  • A fire at a Swiss ski resort on New Year's Eve resulted in 40 fatalities and 119 injuries.
  • Charlotte Niddam, a 15-year-old former pupil of Immanuel College in Hertfordshire, is reported missing following the blaze.
  • Her former school confirmed her disappearance and called for prayers, while pictures of her were shared on social media to aid the search.
  • Among the injured were 71 Swiss, 14 French, and 11 Italian nationals, with a 17-year-old Italian golfer, Emanuele Galeppini, also listed as missing.
  • Authorities are investigating the fire's cause, focusing on the venue's sound-muffling ceiling material, fire extinguishers, and escape routes.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in