Chateau asks for ‘public generosity’ to finance £59 million renovation

The chateau was rebuilt in the 19th century after it was largely destroyed during the French Revolution
The chateau was rebuilt in the 19th century after it was largely destroyed during the French Revolution (Getty/iStock)
  • Chateau de Chantilly, located north of Paris, is appealing for "public generosity" to finance a €68 million (£59 million) renovation over the next decade.
  • The historic French chateau requires significant work to protect its extensive book collection, which includes 60,000 volumes, including rare antique books and illuminated medieval manuscripts.
  • Of the total, €33 million (£29 million) is needed for urgent health requirements alone to restore the chateau's listed buildings.
  • A major fundraising campaign will be launched this year, specifically targeting the restoration of the library's air conditioning, flooring, electrical system, and shelving.
  • Despite generating €19.8 million (£17.1 million) in revenue last year and expecting increased visitor numbers, the chateau states it cannot cope with the substantial investment required for its long-term preservation.
