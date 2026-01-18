Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

ChatGPT to begin testing ads for free users

  • OpenAI is poised to introduce advertisements for users of its free ChatGPT service, signalling a major shift in its approach to monetisation.
  • The artificial intelligence firm announced that testing of these ads will begin in the coming weeks.
  • This initiative aims to generate revenue from ChatGPT's extensive user base, which numbers over 800 million, with most currently accessing it without cost.
  • Despite its $500 billion valuation, the San Francisco-based company has been operating at a loss and is actively exploring ways to achieve profitability.
  • Digital ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT's answers when relevant to the conversation and will be clearly labelled and separated from organic responses.
