ChatGPT to begin testing ads for free users
- OpenAI is poised to introduce advertisements for users of its free ChatGPT service, signalling a major shift in its approach to monetisation.
- The artificial intelligence firm announced that testing of these ads will begin in the coming weeks.
- This initiative aims to generate revenue from ChatGPT's extensive user base, which numbers over 800 million, with most currently accessing it without cost.
- Despite its $500 billion valuation, the San Francisco-based company has been operating at a loss and is actively exploring ways to achieve profitability.
- Digital ads will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT's answers when relevant to the conversation and will be clearly labelled and separated from organic responses.