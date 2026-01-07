ChatGPT Health launched by OpenAI but it’s only available for some users
- OpenAI is launching ChatGPT Health, a new dedicated platform designed to securely integrate personal health information with ChatGPT's AI to help users manage their health.
- It allows users to securely connect medical records and wellness data from apps, such as Apple Health and MyFitnessPal to receive more relevant and personalized health insights.
- The company says on its website that the platform prioritizes privacy and security with enhanced protections, including purpose-built encryption and isolation, ensuring health conversations are not used to train foundation models.
- Developed in collaboration with over 260 physicians, OpenAI says ChatGPT Health aims to support, rather than replace, professional medical care, focusing on understanding and preparing for health discussions.
- Initial access is being rolled out to a small group of users outside the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK, with plans for wider availability on web and iOS in the coming weeks.