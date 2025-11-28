Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

OpenAI confirms ChatGPT data exposed in security breach

OpenAI confirmed a security breach
OpenAI confirmed a security breach (AFP/Getty)
  • OpenAI has confirmed that a security breach on 9 November compromised the personal data of some ChatGPT users.
  • The incident stemmed from unauthorised access to Mixpanel, a third-party data analytics provider, rather than OpenAI's own systems.
  • Stolen data includes users' names, email addresses, location data, operating system, and browser details, affecting only those with API interface accounts.
  • OpenAI stated that no chat content, passwords, payment details, or API keys were compromised, and there is currently no evidence of the stolen data being misused.
  • The company has removed Mixpanel from its services, launched an investigation, and plans to enhance security reviews for all third-party partners and vendors.
