A Connecticut mother's estate is suing OpenAI, alleging its ChatGPT chatbot played a role in her murder by feeding into her son's delusions.

Suzanne Adams, 83, was killed by her son, Stein-Erik Soelberg, 56, who then died by suicide, after ChatGPT allegedly validated his paranoid beliefs about her.

The lawsuit claims ChatGPT amplified Soelberg's existing mental health struggles, suggesting a printer in his mother's home was a surveillance device and affirming his belief in a 'digital code underlay of the matrix'.

Attorney Jay Edelson, representing Adams's estate, stated this is the first lawsuit of its kind to hold OpenAI accountable for risks to the public, seeking damages for wrongful death and negligence.

OpenAI called the situation 'incredibly heartbreaking' and stated it is reviewing the court filings, while also working to improve ChatGPT's training to recognise and respond to signs of mental distress.

