Russian drone strike means Chernobyl wouldn’t be able to stop radiation leak
- The protective shield at the Chernobyl power plant can no longer contain radioactive material due to damage from a drone strike earlier this year.
- The UN's nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), confirmed the structure has "lost its primary safety functions" following an inspection.
- Ukraine accused Russia of the February drone attack, which pierced the outer shell and caused a brief fire, though the Kremlin denied responsibility.
- Despite the damage, radiation levels at the shuttered plant have not increased as the drone strike did not breach the inner containment shell.
- While repairs have been carried out, IAEA director Rafael Grossi stated that a "comprehensive restoration" is required to ensure long-term nuclear safety.