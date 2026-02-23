Parents charged with murder of baby boy in London
- A mother and father, Dounia Chetaouat (32) and Abdelkader Essid (44), have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in North Finchley, London.
- Emergency services were called to their home on 30 January after reports of an unresponsive baby, 'Baby A', who was found with significant injuries.
- The baby was rushed to hospital but sadly died last Tuesday despite medical efforts to save him.
- The parents were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and later charged with causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
- Following their son's death, they were subsequently charged with murder and are expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.
