Parents charged with murder of baby boy in London

A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son
A mother and father have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son (PA Wire)
  • A mother and father, Dounia Chetaouat (32) and Abdelkader Essid (44), have been charged with the murder of their three-month-old son in North Finchley, London.
  • Emergency services were called to their home on 30 January after reports of an unresponsive baby, 'Baby A', who was found with significant injuries.
  • The baby was rushed to hospital but sadly died last Tuesday despite medical efforts to save him.
  • The parents were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and later charged with causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.
  • Following their son's death, they were subsequently charged with murder and are expected to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court today.
