Watch the moment fireball erupts from Chevron oil refinery

Fires at Chevron refinery in Los Angeles
  • A massive explosion and subsequent inferno occurred at the Chevron oil refinery in Los Angeles overnight, described by nearby residents as “like a small earthquake”.
  • Emergency services rapidly responded to the incident, which saw the sky light up and prompted officials to urge people in El Segundo to stay indoors.
  • Chevron confirmed there were no reported injuries and all personnel were accounted for, with the fire contained within the facility's fence line.
  • While no immediate threat to public safety was declared, concerns were raised about potential impacts on air quality in El Segundo and surrounding areas.
  • The cause of the fire at the refinery, which is the largest on the US west coast and capable of refining 290,000 barrels of crude oil daily, remains unknown.
