Mum tragically killed in freak accident just days after giving birth to twins

Cheyenne Sears with her twins Caisley Nicole and Cohen Scott
Cheyenne Sears with her twins Caisley Nicole and Cohen Scott (From the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation)
  • Cheyenne Sears, 25, was killed in a car accident on State Road 67, southwest of Indianapolis, Indiana.
  • The fatal incident occurred when a deer, struck by another vehicle, was flung into her car.
  • Tragically, Sears had given birth to twins, Caisley Nicole and Cohen Scott, just six days before the accident.
  • Her husband, Coty Sears, and sister-in-law, Kayla Green, shared emotional tributes mourning her sudden death.
  • A donations page established in her memory has raised over $40,000 to support her family.
