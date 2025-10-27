Mum tragically killed in freak accident just days after giving birth to twins
- Cheyenne Sears, 25, was killed in a car accident on State Road 67, southwest of Indianapolis, Indiana.
- The fatal incident occurred when a deer, struck by another vehicle, was flung into her car.
- Tragically, Sears had given birth to twins, Caisley Nicole and Cohen Scott, just six days before the accident.
- Her husband, Coty Sears, and sister-in-law, Kayla Green, shared emotional tributes mourning her sudden death.
- A donations page established in her memory has raised over $40,000 to support her family.