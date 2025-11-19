Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
- A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition with severe burns after being set on fire on a Chicago train.
- The incident occurred on the CTA Blue Line near the Clark and Lake stop at 9:25 pm, where she was doused in an unknown liquid before being set alight.
- Bystanders extinguished the flames on the platform before emergency services arrived, rushing the woman to Chicago’s Stronger Hospital.
- Police believe a verbal altercation preceded the attack by a suspect, thought to be around 45 years old, who fled the scene and remains at large.
- The CTA Blue Line was halted for several hours following the horrifying attack, which has an unknown motive.