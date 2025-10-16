Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Origin of unusual Chicago landmark debunked

Chicago's iconic Rat Hole
Chicago's iconic Rat Hole (Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
  • Chicago's peculiar 'rathole' imprint in the Roscoe Village neighbourhood, believed to be 20-30 years old, has had its mysterious origins re-evaluated by researchers.
  • The landmark gained widespread attention after comedian Winslow Dumaine shared a photo on X, leading to increased tourist visits and tributes.
  • Following complaints from neighbours and an attempt to fill the impression, city workers removed the original sidewalk slab, though a commemorative plaque remains at the site.
  • Researchers from the University of Tennessee, New York Institute of Technology, and the University of Calgary published a paper suggesting the imprint was most likely created by a squirrel or a muskrat, rather than a rat.
  • The study concluded that the imprint's limb and paw measurements were too large for a rat, with the Eastern grey squirrel identified as the most probable suspect, leading to a proposal to rename it the 'Windy City Sidewalk Squirrel'.
