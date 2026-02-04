Arrest made in ‘horrific’ execution-style murder during bar robbery
- Courtney Drysdale, a 30-year-old mother, was fatally shot "execution-style" during a robbery at her bar, The Line, in Chicago.
- The incident occurred on Monday morning when a man demanded cash, and despite Drysdale's compliance, she was shot twice at close range.
- Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was arrested in Hammond, Indiana, approximately 26 hours after the shooting, following a public appeal and surveillance images.
- Sheriff Mike Downey described the shooting as "devastating and horrific" and praised the community's tips that led to Burkes's apprehension.
- Burkes is being held on suspicion of murder and is awaiting an extradition hearing to Illinois.
