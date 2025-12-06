The surprising US city with the worst traffic revealed
- Chicago has been identified as having the worst traffic in America, with drivers losing an average of at least 112 hours a year in traffic, more than double the US national average.
- Globally, Chicago ranks third for traffic congestion, behind Mexico City and Istanbul, according to the Global Traffic Scorecard report.
- Other major US cities experiencing significant traffic issues include New York City, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, and Seattle.
- Baltimore and Philadelphia saw the largest congestion increases among the top 25 cities, both rising by 31 per cent.
- Overall, US drivers collectively lost approximately 4.7 billion hours due to traffic, resulting in over $85 billion in lost productivity.