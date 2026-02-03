Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major fast-food chain sued over alleged racist abuse

Chick-fil-A celebrating 80th anniversary
  • Tiffany Lynch, a Black operations executive, is suing Chick-fil-A and its Wayne Square franchise owner, Joshua Grimm, alleging incessant racial and homophobic bigotry.
  • Lynch's federal civil rights lawsuit claims Grimm, who is white, regularly used the “N-word,” made derogatory comments about Black people's hygiene and perceived cheapness and questioned her judgment when hiring Black employees.
  • The complaint also states Grimm made repeated homophobic comments towards Lynch, who is gay, and that his behavior was “clear racism” even towards “well-to-do Black clientele.”
  • Despite Lynch's vocal objections and formal reports to HR (managed by Grimm's sister), her complaints were allegedly not meaningfully investigated.
  • Lynch was terminated by Grimm for “subpar performance” shortly after taking a vacation and notifying Chick-fil-A corporate about the discrimination, with corporate reportedly stating they were “unable to help.”
