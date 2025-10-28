Child dies in hospital after report of chemical smell in flat
- A child has died following a hazardous materials incident at a flat east London.
- Two adults and two children were taken to hospital after reporting a chemical smell in their flat.
- One of the children later died in hospital while receiving treatment.
- Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precautionary measure.
- The London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, which saw fire crews attend for over three hours on Tuesday.