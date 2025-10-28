Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Child dies in hospital after report of chemical smell in flat

Fire crews were called to the property on Tuesday afternoon
Fire crews were called to the property on Tuesday afternoon (Aaron Chown/PA)
  • A child has died following a hazardous materials incident at a flat east London.
  • Two adults and two children were taken to hospital after reporting a chemical smell in their flat.
  • One of the children later died in hospital while receiving treatment.
  • Around 12 people were evacuated from surrounding properties as a precautionary measure.
  • The London Fire Brigade and Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident, which saw fire crews attend for over three hours on Tuesday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in