Boy swallowed 100 magnets in ‘alarming’ case
- A 13-year-old boy in New Zealand underwent surgery to remove part of his intestine after swallowing up to 100 high-powered magnets.
- The magnets were purchased from the online marketplace Temu, despite being banned for personal or domestic sale in New Zealand since 2014.
- Surgeons described the case as "alarming", highlighting the challenges of enforcing bans on dangerous items sold cheaply via online platforms.
- Doctors warned that ingesting these neodymium magnets can cause severe internal damage, including punching holes in the intestine or creating abnormal connections between organs.
- The incident serves as a warning about the dangers of online marketplaces for children, with Temu stating it is conducting an internal review into the matter.