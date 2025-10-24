Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy swallowed 100 magnets in ‘alarming’ case

About 80 to 100 high-powered magnets retrieved from operation
About 80 to 100 high-powered magnets retrieved from operation (New Zealand Medical Journal)
  • A 13-year-old boy in New Zealand underwent surgery to remove part of his intestine after swallowing up to 100 high-powered magnets.
  • The magnets were purchased from the online marketplace Temu, despite being banned for personal or domestic sale in New Zealand since 2014.
  • Surgeons described the case as "alarming", highlighting the challenges of enforcing bans on dangerous items sold cheaply via online platforms.
  • Doctors warned that ingesting these neodymium magnets can cause severe internal damage, including punching holes in the intestine or creating abnormal connections between organs.
  • The incident serves as a warning about the dangers of online marketplaces for children, with Temu stating it is conducting an internal review into the matter.
