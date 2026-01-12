Key changes to the UK’s childhood immunisation schedule
- The UK has updated its childhood immunisation schedule, introducing several key changes to routine vaccinations.
- New additions include routine protection against chickenpox through the combined MMRV vaccine, reflecting evidence of its potential serious complications.
- The Hib/MenC vaccine has been removed from the one-year appointment due to commercial reasons and the effective herd immunity against meningococcal C disease.
- A new vaccination visit at 18 months has been introduced, bringing forward the MMRV vaccine and adding a different Hib-containing vaccine for continued protection.
- These adjustments are part of the ongoing process by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to fine-tune vaccination programmes based on new evidence and ensure optimal protection for children.