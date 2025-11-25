Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Vulnerable children disappearing from care ‘at alarming rates’

Missing People CEO on why SafeCall will be a lifeline for children
  • Nearly 2,400 children, identified as trafficked or unaccompanied asylum seekers, went missing from local authority care in the UK last year, according to a new report.
  • Charities state this data exposes widespread safeguarding failures, placing these vulnerable children at high risk of sexual or criminal exploitation and other harm.
  • The report, conducted by ECPAT UK and Missing People, highlights a continuous failure to protect these children over the last decade, with figures for 2024 showing 37 per cent of suspected trafficked children and 13 per cent of unaccompanied children went missing.
  • Organisations are calling for urgent systemic reform, including appropriate accommodation for all trafficked and unaccompanied children and improved awareness of the National Referral Mechanism.
  • The government acknowledged failings in the children’s social care system, citing the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill as a major overhaul, while The Independent and Missing People continue their SafeCall appeal to fund support services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in